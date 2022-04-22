HCA Healthcare's Softer Guidance Pulls Hospital Peers Down

by

Earlier today HCA Healthcare Inc HCA reported Q1 earnings and cut FY22 guidance.

reported Q1 earnings and cut FY22 guidance. The revised outlook is based on current expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government legislation, labor cost, and inflation.

Why Are HCA Healthcare Shares Trading Lower Today. HCA's lower guidance outlook has triggered a sell-off among other hospital players.

Despite positive comments from RBC Capital Markets, Tenet Healthcare Corp's THC shares are down 15% during the market trading session.

Tenet Healthcare Clocks 43% Jump In Q1 Profit Despite Flat Sales, Q2 Profit Outlook Trails Consensus. Other tickers witnessing the sell-off include Universal Health Services Inc UHS down 13% at $134.34, Encompass Health Corp EHC down 7.73% at $67.12, Community Health Systems Inc CYH down 18.4% at $9.38, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc ACHC down 7.63% at $69.13, Surgery Partners Inc SGRY lower by 17.6% at $49.58.

