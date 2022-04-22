HCA Healthcare's Softer Guidance Pulls Hospital Peers Down

- Earlier today HCA Healthcare Inc HCA reported Q1 earnings and cut FY22 guidance.
- The revised outlook is based on current expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government legislation, labor cost, and inflation.
- Related: Why Are HCA Healthcare Shares Trading Lower Today.
- HCA's lower guidance outlook has triggered a sell-off among other hospital players.
- Despite positive comments from RBC Capital Markets, Tenet Healthcare Corp's THC shares are down 15% during the market trading session.
- Also See: Tenet Healthcare Clocks 43% Jump In Q1 Profit Despite Flat Sales, Q2 Profit Outlook Trails Consensus.
- Other tickers witnessing the sell-off include Universal Health Services Inc UHS down 13% at $134.34, Encompass Health Corp EHC down 7.73% at $67.12, Community Health Systems Inc CYH down 18.4% at $9.38, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc ACHC down 7.63% at $69.13, Surgery Partners Inc SGRY lower by 17.6% at $49.58.
