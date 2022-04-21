QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tenet Healthcare Clocks 43% Jump In Q1 Profit Despite Flat Sales, Q2 Profit Outlook Trails Consensus

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 21, 2022 10:37 AM | 1 min read
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp's THC Q1 FY22 adjusted EPS came in at $1.93, up from $1.30 a year ago and beating the management guidance of $0.92 - $1.15.
  • Net operating revenue hit $4.74 billion, marginally down 0.75% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $4.71 billion. Management expected sales of $4.6 billion - $4.8 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached $888 million, exceeding the Company's Q1'22 Outlook range, versus $777 million in Q1 FY21.
  • Hospital segment revenues were $3.98 billion, a decline of 3.8% primarily due to the sale of Miami-area hospitals, partially offset by improved pricing yield.
  • The Ambulatory segment revenues of $738 million increased 14.2%, primarily related to higher volumes, new service line growth, and the SurgCenter acquisition.
  • The Company has early retired $824 million of debt in 2022, including its previously announced retirement of $700 million of 7.5% senior secured notes due in 2025. It expects annual cash interest savings of $61 million.
  • Tenet held $959 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Outlook: Tenet forecasts Q2 FY22 sales of $4.8 billion - $5.0 billion, compared to the consensus of $4.91 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EPS of $1.18 - $1.45, compared to the consensus of $1.54.
  • Price Action: THC shares are up 0.69% at $89.62 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneral