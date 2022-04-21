Tenet Healthcare Clocks 43% Jump In Q1 Profit Despite Flat Sales, Q2 Profit Outlook Trails Consensus

by

Q1 FY22 adjusted EPS came in at $1.93, up from $1.30 a year ago and beating the management guidance of $0.92 - $1.15. Net operating revenue hit $4.74 billion, marginally down 0.75% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $4.71 billion. Management expected sales of $4.6 billion - $4.8 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $888 million, exceeding the Company's Q1'22 Outlook range, versus $777 million in Q1 FY21.

Hospital segment revenues were $3.98 billion, a decline of 3.8% primarily due to the sale of Miami-area hospitals, partially offset by improved pricing yield.

The Ambulatory segment revenues of $738 million increased 14.2%, primarily related to higher volumes, new service line growth, and the SurgCenter acquisition.

The Company has early retired $824 million of debt in 2022, including its previously announced retirement of $700 million of 7.5% senior secured notes due in 2025. It expects annual cash interest savings of $61 million.

Tenet held $959 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Tenet forecasts Q2 FY22 sales of $4.8 billion - $5.0 billion, compared to the consensus of $4.91 billion. It expects adjusted EPS of $1.18 - $1.45, compared to the consensus of $1.54.

Price Action: THC shares are up 0.69% at $89.62 on the last check Thursday.

