Why Are HCA Healthcare Shares Trading Lower Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 22, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
  • HCA Healthcare Inc HCA has posted Q1 FY22 revenues of $14.94 billion, compared to $13.98 billion a year ago and beating the consensus of $14.74 billion.
  • EPS of $4.12, higher than the $4.14 reported in 1Q of 2021, missed the estimate of $4.25.
  • Same facility admissions increased 2.1% Y/Y, and same facility equivalent admissions increased 5%.
  • Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.94 billion, compared to $3.05 billion in Q1 FY21.
  • Dividend: HCA Healthcare declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on June 30, at the record date of June 16.
  • FY 22 Guidance: HCA Healthcare has lowered FY22 sales guidance to $59.5 billion - $61.5 billion, from $60 billion - $62 billion, compared to the consensus of $61.2 billion.
  • It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 billion - $12.4 billion down from $12.55 billion - $13.05 billion expected earlier.
  • HCA sees EPS of 16.40 - $17.60, lower than the prior guidance of $18.40 - $19.20 and against the consensus of $18.93.
  • The guidance includes the company's current expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government legislation, labor cost, and inflation.
  • Price Action: HCA shares are down 10.2% at $242.00 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

