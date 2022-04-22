Why Are HCA Healthcare Shares Trading Lower Today

by

HCA Healthcare Inc HCA has posted Q1 FY22 revenues of $14.94 billion, compared to $13.98 billion a year ago and beating the consensus of $14.74 billion.

EPS of $4.12, higher than the $4.14 reported in 1Q of 2021, missed the estimate of $4.25.

Same facility admissions increased 2.1% Y/Y, and same facility equivalent admissions increased 5%.

Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.94 billion, compared to $3.05 billion in Q1 FY21.

Dividend: HCA Healthcare declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on June 30, at the record date of June 16.

FY 22 Guidance: HCA Healthcare has lowered FY22 sales guidance to $59.5 billion - $61.5 billion, from $60 billion - $62 billion, compared to the consensus of $61.2 billion.

It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 billion - $12.4 billion down from $12.55 billion - $13.05 billion expected earlier.

HCA sees EPS of 16.40 - $17.60, lower than the prior guidance of $18.40 - $19.20 and against the consensus of $18.93.

The guidance includes the company's current expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government legislation, labor cost, and inflation.

Price Action: HCA shares are down 10.2% at $242.00 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

