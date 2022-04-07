Earnings Scheduled For April 7, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Cazoo Gr CZOO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Lamb Weston Hldgs LW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $968.52 million.
• Constellation Brands STZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
• VectivBio Holding VECT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Northern Technologies NTIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.60 million.
• Apogee Enterprises APOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $323.33 million.
• Conagra Brands CAG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
• Root ROOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $116.04 million.
• AngioDynamics ANGO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.32 million.
• Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Kura Sushi USA KRUS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $30.36 million.
• Pricesmart PSMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Genfit GNFT is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.
• WD-40 WDFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $126.77 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
