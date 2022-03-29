Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 250 Points; NeoGenomics Shares Slide

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow jumping over 250 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.73% to 35,209.63 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 14,595.34. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.01% to 4,621.59.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares jumped by 2.6% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Power REIT PW, up 16% and Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN up 12%.



In trading on Monday, energy shares fell 1.1%.



Top Headline



McCormick & Co Inc MKC reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.



McCormick reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.7% year-on-year, to $1.52 billion, beating the consensus of $1.47 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.63 beat the consensus of $0.62.



McCormick reiterated its FY22 sales, operating income, and EPS outlook. The company sees FY22 sales growth of 3% - 5% Y/Y. It expects FY22 Adjusted EPS of $3.17 - $3.22, against the consensus of $3.19.

Equities Trading UP



IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS shares shot up 93% to $28.89. Sanofi SA SNY and IGM Biosciences signed an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement for IgM antibodies agonists against three oncology targets and three immunology/inflammation targets.



Shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. RNDB got a boost, shooting 26% to $26.49 after Hometown Financial Group announced plans to acquire Randolph Bancorp for $27 per share in cash.



The Lovesac Company LOVE shares were also up, gaining 16% to $54.59. Lovesac reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 51.3% year-on-year, to $196.2 million, beating the consensus of $174.33 million.



Equities Trading DOWN

NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO shares tumbled 26% to $13.12 after the company announced it expects Q1 sales to be below its previously issued guidance range and withdrew its FY22 guidance. The company also announced Mark Mallon has agreed to step down as CEO.



Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH were down 27% to $3.92 after the company said FY21 EPS results were down from last year. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates. B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $5.5.



Progenity, Inc. PROG was down, falling 24% to $1.23 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $104.71, while gold traded down 1.2% to $1,916.70.



Silver traded down 1.2% Tuesday to $24.90 while copper rose 0.3% to $4.7405.





Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.74%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.86%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 2.98%. The German DAX gained 2.79%, French CAC 40 climbed 3.08% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 2.41%.

Consumer credit in the UK rose by GBP 1.9 billion in February. Retail sales in Spain rose 0.9% year-over-year in February, while consumer confidence in France declined to 91 in March from 97 in February. Import prices in Germany rose 26.3% year-over-year in February, while GfK Consumer Climate Indicator declined to -15.5 heading to April.

Economics

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index increased 19.1% in January.



The FHFA house price index rose 1.6% from a month ago in January.



The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index rose to 107.20 in March, versus a revised level of 105.70.



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 81,658,970 cases with around 1,004,240 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,021,980 cases and 521,090 deaths, while Brazil reported over 29,852,340 COVID-19 cases with 659,010 deaths. In total, there were at least 483,970,220 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,153,200 deaths.