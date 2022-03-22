Alphabet And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Construction output in the Eurozone increased 4.1% year-over-year in January, following a revised 0.2% rise in December. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Larry Page sold a total of 7,780 shares at an average price of $2,692.44. The insider received around $20.95 million from selling those shares.

(NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Larry Page sold a total of 7,780 shares at an average price of $2,692.44. The insider received around $20.95 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Alphabet’s self-driving subsidiary Waymo said on Monday it is ready to roll out fully driverless services in San Francisco without a “specialist” behind the wheel.

Alphabet’s self-driving subsidiary Waymo said on Monday it is ready to roll out fully driverless services in San Francisco without a “specialist” behind the wheel. What Alphabet Does: Alphabet Inc is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

NVIDIA

The Trade: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Director Mark L Perry sold a total of 16,716 shares at an average price of $263.80. The insider received around $4.41 million from selling those shares.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) Director Mark L Perry sold a total of 16,716 shares at an average price of $263.80. The insider received around $4.41 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: NVIDIA recently invested $10 million in Uber Technologies Inc spinout Serve Robotics, TechCrunch reported.

NVIDIA recently invested $10 million in Uber Technologies Inc spinout Serve Robotics, TechCrunch reported. What NVIDIA Does: Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms.

Also check this: Lannett And 4 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders

Johnson & Johnson

The Trade: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Exec VP, WW Chair, Consumer Thibaut Mongon sold a total of 23,681 shares at an average price of $176.25. The insider received around $4.17 million as a result of the transaction.

(NYSE: JNJ) Exec VP, WW Chair, Consumer Thibaut Mongon sold a total of 23,681 shares at an average price of $176.25. The insider received around $4.17 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Protagonist recently received a $25 million milestone payment from its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson.

Protagonist recently received a $25 million milestone payment from its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson. What Johnson & Johnson Does: Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here .

Tyson Foods