Walmart And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Although gold futures traded lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

ZoomInfo Technologies

The Trade: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold a total of 114,584 shares at an average price of $60.15. The insider received around $6.89 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: ZoomInfo Technologies, last month, reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies, last month, reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance. What ZoomInfo Technologies Does: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams.

Airbnb

The Trade: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Director Jeffrey Jordan sold a total of 12,000 shares at an average price of $163.16. The insider received around $1.96 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Deutsche Bank recently initiated coverage on Airbnb with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $150.

Deutsche Bank recently initiated coverage on Airbnb with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $150. What Airbnb Does: Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences.

Walmart

The Trade: Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) President and CEO Douglas McMillon sold a total of 9,708 shares at an average price of $142.41. The insider received around $1.38 million as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: Walmart is removing cigarettes from its stores in several states following a long-running debate on whether to ban tobacco products from being sold.

Walmart is removing cigarettes from its stores in several states following a long-running debate on whether to ban tobacco products from being sold. What Walmart Does: America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items.

AMC Entertainment