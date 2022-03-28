Monday's Market Minute: Another Busy Week

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Looks like another busy week packed full of earnings and closely watched economic data. Investors and traders are weighing the impact of inflation and geopolitical tensions on the economy here in the U.S. and globally. Let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what you should be dialed in on.

First, look at a couple of reports due out that could move markets this week. Keep an eye on Fed speakers: Williams, Harker, Barkin, and Evans. Also, watch ADP, GDP, Personal Income and Spending, PMI Manufacturing data Friday, and the unemployment figures expected to show almost 500K jobs created and unemployment dipping to 3.7%.

We also have some earnings results that should be watched: Dave and Buster’s PLAY, McCormick MKC, Lovesac LOVE, Lululemon LULU, RH RH, Chewy CHWY, Five Below FIVE, Micron MU, Walgreens WBA, and Blackberry BB.

Commodity prices are feeding into the inflation concerns mentioned above. With crude oil holding above $100 a barrel, the waters the Fed has to navigate are murky, and that’s got rates spiking, the yield curve inverting, and as a result, recession talks emerging rapidly, which is why we need to watch the data more closely than ever.

Lastly, keep an eye on the yen at a seven-year low against the U.S. dollar and bitcoin starting to breakout – it’s back above 47K.

