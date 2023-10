Monday's Market Minute: S&P Futures Sluggish, But Big Week Ahead

S&P 500 Futures were little changed on Friday, but earnings season will kick into high gear this week so traders had better be ready for some action. The price movement was interesting on the /ES, as the contract lifted into new yearly highs on Jul. 19, but also failed to convincingly break out of the upward channel that it has traded within beginning in early March.