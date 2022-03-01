Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 1, 2022: Forestar Group, VanEck Russia ETF, Target And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) Forestar Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 85 cents per share in the fourth quarter to 81 cents in the first.

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) has reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of negative 5 cents, a 105.21% decrease to 96 cents in the third quarter.

The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.07%, an increase of 0.02% from 8.05% last quarter.

VanEck Russia ETF (BATS: RSX) The VanEck Russia ETF fell 18.43% in premarket trading Tuesday as the conflict in Ukraine resulted in new U.S. sanctions against Russia. The RSX fund is designed to track the MVIS Russia Index, which includes the largest and most liquid companies in Russia.

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) On Tuesday morning, Target reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 9.4% year-over-year, to $30.99 billion, missing the consensus of $31.41 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $3.19 beat the consensus of $2.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Tesla announced its next-gen battery tech back in 2020 and at the time stated the new 4680 battery would allow for a $25,000 electric car. Panasonic has confirmed it will begin mass production of 4680 batteries for Tesla by the end of March 2024.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Teradyne reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 24.6% year-over-year. Revenues of $885.05 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $867.39 million.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) The luxury vehicle maker on Monday announced significantly lower production targets for the year, citing extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges. The manufacturing facility in Arizona said it now expects to produce between 12,000 to 14,000 Lucid Air models this year, much below the 20,000 units that it had previously forecast.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed new rules Friday that would expand reporting of short sale positions. The agency said it aims to gain better insight into market conditions like the January 2021 short squeezes that convulsed the prices of meme stocks like GameStop and Koss.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) reports earnings after the close on Tuesday and is projected to report a quarterly loss of 26 cents per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) Activist investor group Alta Fox Capital is putting pressure on the toy company to spin off one of its fastest-growing segments. Called “Hasbro’s Hidden Gem” by Alta Fox Capital, Wizards of the Coast is a company that should trade with a different multiple than the consumer products and entertainment segments for Hasbro.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) reports earnings after the close on Tuesday and is projected to report a quarterly loss of 17 cents per share on revenue of $279.29 million.