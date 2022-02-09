Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 9, 2022: Peloton, GameStop And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks. The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets. Using the Benzinga Pro Newsfeed, traders and investors can quickly search for recent news on a stock and make a decision about what a stock might be moving on today. Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform! Peloton PTON - Analysts responded to the company’s Tuesday morning earnings report, news of a new CEO and restructuring plan. At least seven sell-side analysts adjusted their price targets on Peloton Wednesday morning – four analysts raised their targets while three analysts cut their targets. In addition, Citron’s Andrew Left issued a report that speculated why Peloton should buy Blue Apron APRN . GameStop GME - The company cashed out $47 million worth of Immutable X IMX/USD tokens shortly after announcing it had partnered with the blockchain platform for its upcoming NFT marketplace. Investors have been focused on a notable technical level around the $115 level. Advanced Micro Devices AMD - Daiwa Capital upgraded the stock to a Bu and raised the firm’s price target to $150. NVIDIA NVDA - The stock pulled back from recent highs over the $257 level following a Tuesday report NVIDIA and its partner for the merger, Softbank, terminated the deal to buy Arm Limited. Tesla TSLA - Shares continued to rebound over an important technical level at $900 Wednesday morning. Tesla had several news items overnight related to a lawsuit expected to be filed against the company in California and a small recall of about 27,000 Tesla vehicles, but the stock didn’t seem to be reacting to either news item. Disney DIS - The stock traded up ahead o earnings, expected out after the close Wednesday. Alibaba BABA - Traders and investors await earnings; while Alibaba reported third-quarter earnings on Feb. 3, 2021, the company has not yet confirmed the earnings date for this year's third-quarter report. Corsair Gaming CRSR - The company reported better-than-expected earnings and gave strong guidance on Tuesday afternoon. Despite the report, shares traded down about 1% Wednesday morning. Tilray TLRY - The company’s SweetWater Brewing Company unit reported an expansion of its distribution across the state of California. An industry-wide report from Alan Brochstein’s New Cannabis Ventures showed “Plunging Prices Push Michigan Cannabis Sales 9% Lower In January.” CVS Health CVS - The company reported strong earnings but gave FY22 guidance that was near the low end of the analyst consensus estimate. Shares were down about 5%.