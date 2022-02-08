 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Could Peloton Buy Blue Apron? Here's Why Citron's Andrew Left Says Yes
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2022 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
Could Peloton Buy Blue Apron? Here's Why Citron's Andrew Left Says Yes

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) could purchase meal kit service Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN), Citron Research analyst Andrew Left said in a Tuesday note. 

What Happened: Left’s thesis as to why Peloton should purchase BlueApron comes from a growth perspective, he said in the report.

“Offering meal kits and integrating food in its programming to its busy and engaged subscribers is the natural progression for Peloton,” he said. 

Citron expects Peloton to buy or make a strategic investment in Blue Apron due to it being the only meal kit company with the following dynamics, Left said: 

  • Strong brand
  • Complete wellness offering
  • Ability to scale immediately to 1 million customers
  • Strong management
  • Well-capitalized
  • NOLs almost 2x existing market cap

With its enterprise value of $150 million, Peloton could buy Blue Apron at $20 a share and it would "not even scratch" its cash position, Left said. 

Following the 10:10 a.m. release of the report, Blue Apron spiked 3% to $7.70 and is trading 5.7% higher Tuesday afternoon at $7.79. 

APRN, PTON Price Action: Switching gears to Peloton, the stock popped 9% to $36.85 following the Citron report's publication and was up 25.21% at $37.25 in afternoon trading. 

Photo courtesy of Blue Apron. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APRN + PTON)

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Peloton Transition, Disney Earnings, Crypto Ads, SpaceX Event And More
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Meta, Spotify, Peloton, Twitter, Johnson & Johnson And More
Why This Activist Peloton Investor Wants The Company Put Up For Sale
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 11, 2022: Cassava Sciences, Cleveland Cliffs, GameStop, and More
Dominion Energy, Under Armour, And Expedia Among Another Slew Of Earnings Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchAnalyst Color M&A Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On630.0
KODeutsche BankMaintains62.0
TTGTDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FLNCB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
FOXADeutsche BankMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com