Weekly Preview – A Snapshot of Retail

Both Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended the week on a strong note, thanks in part to strong earnings results that allayed fears about the spread of the Delta variant and its impact on economic growth. On a less optimistic note, supply chain challenges will still pose challenges at least in the fourth quarter of the year.

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) news to split itself into two companies and Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) strong IPO helped end the week on a high note. Here are this week's highlights that include Big Box retailers.

Walmart

On Tuesday, Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to deliver solid third-quarter results. However, increased margin pressure could prevent the company from issuing strong guidance in Q4, meaning the most wonderful time of the year, the holiday quarter could come short of estimates.

Home Depot

The largest U.S. home improvement retailer, The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has gained nearly 40% year to date, and better than expected results could send its stock to new all-time highs.

Target

Still speaking of big retailers, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) will be looked upon as a proxy of consumers' propensity to spend ahead of the most important quarter of the year defined by holiday shopping. Investors will also be looking for updates about shipping delays and supply chain disruptions to which not even the largest retailers are immune.

Cisco

On Wednesday after close, Wall Street wants to see proof that Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) is capable of shifting its business model quickly from selling routers to growth areas to offset revenue declines in its legacy segments. With its recent acquisitions, the company is redefining its model through software and applications, or more precisely high and recurring revenue services.

Nvidia

The graphic chip powerhouse that recently listed Meta Platforms' Inc (NASDAQ: FB) as a client is scheduled to show quarter results that reflect its leading position in the virtual world. With its software 3D virtual world platform, Omniverse, which will be the structural foundation of Meta's Metaverse vision, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is also expected to provide strong guidance as it came full circle covering gamers, scientists, auto industry, operations optimization, robotics, and creators.

Alibaba

On Thursday before the markets open, Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) needs to alleviate fears regarding its corporate governance, which has brought on regulatory inquiries. Concerns over the company's rocky political standing in China that could impede its future growth also need to be alleviated.

Palo Alto Networks

If there was a golden age for cyber security companies, this is it so expectations are high for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) as the trend of home offices and remote working are here to stay.

Shoes News

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) facing manufacturing disruptions and the slowdown in China actually created a fantastic set-up for a mall-based shoe store like Foot Locker (NYSE: FL). On Friday, the shoe retailer is expected to report earnings per share of $1.35 on revenue of $2.12 billion.

A Week of Retail

By the looks of it, this will be a retailers' week. According to CNBC's Jim Cramer, this week's retail earnings will provide a glimpse into how American consumers feel about higher prices, and more importantly for the economy, how they are spending their hard-earned dollars.

