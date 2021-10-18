Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• State Street (NYSE:STT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $29.18 million.

• Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $15.72 billion.

• Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $707.27 million.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.

• Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $104.27 million.

• PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $316.41 million.

• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $347.93 million.

• F N B (NYSE:FNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $306.99 million.

• FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $137.85 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $46.50 million.