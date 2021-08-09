5 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares rose 0.3% to close at $41.97 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.43 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Tyson shares gained 0.1% to $71.16 in after-hours trading.

