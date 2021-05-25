 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 6:44am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq surged over 1% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) and Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL).

The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index and the FHFA house price index for March will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Data on new home sales for April, Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for May and Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 89 points to 34,441.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 13.25 points at 4,207.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 73.25 points to 13,708.50.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 33,143,740 with around 590,530 deaths. India reported a total of at least 26,948,870 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 16,120,750 cases.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.4% to trade at $68.07 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.5% to trade at $65.73 a barrel. The API’s report on crude oil stocks will be released later during the day.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.2% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1% while German DAX 30 gained 0.8%. German economy contracted 1.8% on quarter during the three months to March, while Ifo Business Climate indicator climbed to 99.2 in May from 96.6 a month ago. Spain's producer price inflation surged 12.8% year-over-year in April.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.67%, while China’s Shanghai Composite rose 2.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.75%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1% and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.1%.

Broker Recommendation

Goldman Sachs upgraded Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $107 to $109.

Shake Shack shares rose 5.5% to $89.24 in pre-market trading.

Check out other major ratings here

 

Breaking News

  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it expects FY21 earnings of $7.20 to $7.50 per share.
  • Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) and key Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) supplier Denso Corp (OTC: DNZOY) have formed a long-term partnership to develop and manufacture electric propulsion systems for aircraft with a focus on air taxis and delivery vehicles..
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) announced plans to acquire House & Garden for $125 million.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) announced it received FDA Fast Track designation for apitegromab for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy.

Check out other breaking news here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZO + DNZOY)

5 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 25, 2021
Honeywell, Denso Partner To Build Electric Aircraft Motors Amid Growing Demand
Earnings Outlook For AutoZone
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Eurozone Futures Small Cap Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com