Range
35.4 - 35.65
Vol / Avg.
29.4K/36.5K
Div / Yield
0.67/1.88%
52 Wk
30.2 - 44.85
Mkt Cap
54B
Payout Ratio
41.99
Open
35.57
P/E
23.04
EPS
52.53
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 2:53PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 6:11AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Denso Corporation manufactures automotive components and systems, as well as other industrial products and home appliances. The company was founded in 1949 as a result of becoming independent from Toyota Motors, which is currently the largest shareholder with 24% ownership. Its main businesses are powertrain control systems, thermal systems, electrification systems, mobility systems, and sensors/semiconductor systems for mainly HV, ICE, BEV, and FCV. The company operates internationally and was founded in 1949 as a result of spinning out of Toyota Motor and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Denso Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Denso (DNZOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Denso (OTCPK: DNZOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Denso's (DNZOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Denso.

Q

What is the target price for Denso (DNZOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Denso

Q

Current Stock Price for Denso (DNZOY)?

A

The stock price for Denso (OTCPK: DNZOY) is $35.4 last updated Today at 7:24:58 PM.

Q

Does Denso (DNZOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY) reporting earnings?

A

Denso does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Denso (DNZOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Denso.

Q

What sector and industry does Denso (DNZOY) operate in?

A

Denso is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.