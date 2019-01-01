Denso Corporation manufactures automotive components and systems, as well as other industrial products and home appliances. The company was founded in 1949 as a result of becoming independent from Toyota Motors, which is currently the largest shareholder with 24% ownership. Its main businesses are powertrain control systems, thermal systems, electrification systems, mobility systems, and sensors/semiconductor systems for mainly HV, ICE, BEV, and FCV. The company operates internationally and was founded in 1949 as a result of spinning out of Toyota Motor and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.