15 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $32.80 billion before the opening bell. Ford shares rose 0.25 percent to $12.07 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: F) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $32.80 billion before the opening bell. Ford shares rose 0.25 percent to $12.07 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $8.33 per share on revenue of $27.20 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares gained 0.35 percent to $994.97 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $8.33 per share on revenue of $27.20 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares gained 0.35 percent to $994.97 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.8 per share on revenue of $51.73 billion. McKesson shares gained 1.09 percent to close at $151.38 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: MCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.8 per share on revenue of $51.73 billion. McKesson shares gained 1.09 percent to close at $151.38 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. EPS of 77 cents beat estimates, while revenue of $3.2 billion came in $50 ahead of expectations. Las Vegas Sands shares gained 1.73 percent to $64.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: LVS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. EPS of 77 cents beat estimates, while revenue of $3.2 billion came in $50 ahead of expectations. Las Vegas Sands shares gained 1.73 percent to $64.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to have earned $0.07 per share on revenue of $586.73 million in the latest quarter. Twitter will release earnings before the markets open. Twitter shares gained 0.53 percent to $17.23 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TWTR) to have earned $0.07 per share on revenue of $586.73 million in the latest quarter. Twitter will release earnings before the markets open. Twitter shares gained 0.53 percent to $17.23 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $15.72 billion. Intel shares gained 0.17 percent to $40.85 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: INTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $15.72 billion. Intel shares gained 0.17 percent to $40.85 in after-hours trading. Wall Street expects Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $21.03 billion before the opening bell. Comcast shares slipped 0.14 percent to $36.78 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CMCSA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $21.03 billion before the opening bell. Comcast shares slipped 0.14 percent to $36.78 in after-hours trading. Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its forecast for the full year. Buffalo Wild Wings shares jumped 20.91 percent to $122.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $10.91 billion. American Airlines shares fell 1.29 percent to $50.36 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $10.91 billion. American Airlines shares fell 1.29 percent to $50.36 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion before the opening bell. Southwest shares gained 0.07 percent to $57.20 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: LUV) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion before the opening bell. Southwest shares gained 0.07 percent to $57.20 in after-hours trading. Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $23.53 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.15 percent to $78.75 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $23.53 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.15 percent to $78.75 in after-hours trading. Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) posted upbeat results for its third quarter, while sales of Repatha, Krypolis, Aranesp, Prolia and Xgeva fell short of expectations. Amgen shares declined 1.27 percent to $175.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AMGN) posted upbeat results for its third quarter, while sales of Repatha, Krypolis, Aranesp, Prolia and Xgeva fell short of expectations. Amgen shares declined 1.27 percent to $175.25 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.14 billion in the latest quarter. Amazon will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares gained 0.22 percent to $975.02 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.14 billion in the latest quarter. Amazon will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares gained 0.22 percent to $975.02 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion. Time Warner shares rose 0.17 percent to $98.89 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TWX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion. Time Warner shares rose 0.17 percent to $98.89 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares gained 0.78 percent to $64.50 in after-hours trading.

