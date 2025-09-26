Progress Software Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Sept. 29.

Analysts expect the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share, up from $1.26 per share in the year-ago period. Progress Software projects quarterly revenue of $240.11 million, compared to $178.69 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 30, Progress Software posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Shares of Progress Software rose 0.2% to close at $41.20 on Thursday.

Citigroup analyst Fatima Boolani maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $64 to $57 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $75 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Guggenheim analyst John Difucci reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $83 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $65 to $70 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $70 to $80 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

