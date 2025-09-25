Top 2 Tech & Telecom Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

As of Sept. 25, 2025, two stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU)

On Sept. 24, Baidu's Apollo Go platform received Dubai’s first autonomous driving trial permit and 50 autonomous driving test licenses from the Roads and Transport Authority. “We are honored to bring this new dimension to Dubai’s public transportation ecosystem, following our partnership with the RTA in March,” said Liang Zhang, Managing Director of EMEA, Baidu Apollo. “Leveraging our autonomous driving technologies and fleet operation expertise, we will conduct all required testing and operations to enable seamless localization. Together with the RTA, we aim to co-build a global benchmark for intelligent transportation and contribute to solidifying Dubai’s position as a world-leading autonomous city.” The company's stock gained around 45% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $141.60.

RSI Value: 75.9

75.9 BIDU Price Action: Shares of Baidu gained 5.9% to close at $132.92 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 83.05 Momentum score with Value at 87.61.

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG)

On Aug. 7, CarGurus reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and announced a $150 million share repurchase program. “Our Marketplace business had another strong quarter, with year-over-year revenue growth of 14%,” said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer at CarGurus. “We remain committed to expanding our suite of data-driven solutions across dealers’ workflows and powering a more seamless car-shopping journey for consumers.” The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $41.33.

RSI Value: 72.4

72.4 CARG Price Action: Shares of CarGurus gained 1.4% to close at $37.85 on Wednesday.

