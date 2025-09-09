US Stocks Higher; Designer Brands Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.09% to 45,555.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 21,826.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 6,504.97.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, materials stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Designer Brands Inc. DBI reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 23 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $739.762 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $737.845 million.

Equities Trading UP



CaliberCos Inc. CWD shares shot up 695% to $17.04 after the company completed its initial purchase of Chainlink tokens as part of its digital asset treasury strategy.

shares shot up 695% to $17.04 after the company completed its initial purchase of Chainlink tokens as part of its digital asset treasury strategy. Shares of Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited DSY got a boost, surging 314% to $4.2250.

got a boost, surging 314% to $4.2250. Santech Holdings Limited STEC shares were also up, gaining 245% to $2.28.

Equities Trading DOWN

Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares dropped 39% to $4.1511.

shares dropped 39% to $4.1511. Shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. KRKR were down 36% to $6.50.

were down 36% to $6.50. PACS Group, Inc. PACS was down, falling 28% to $8.12 after the company announced that CFO Derick Apt resigned.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $63.05 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,687.80.

Silver traded down 1.3% to $41.340 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.5550.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.6% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.42%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.19%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.51% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.39%.

Economics

The US economy added 911,000 lesser jobs during the twelve months through March 2025 than initially reported.

