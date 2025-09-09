Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

As of Sept. 9, 2025, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Wolfspeed Inc WOLF

On Sept. 8, Wolfspeed received Court Approval to exit Chapter 11 protection. “We are pleased to reach this important milestone, which clears the path for us to complete our restructuring process in the coming weeks,” said Robert Feurle, Chief Executive Officer of Wolfspeed. “We believe that strengthening our capital structure will help us to shape Wolfspeed into a leader in its industry, and we look forward to emerging with the financial flexibility to move swiftly on our strategic priorities and reinforce our leadership in silicon carbide.” The company's stock gained around 1% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $17.45.

RSI Value: 71.7

71.7 WOLF Price Action: Shares of Wolfspeed fell 0.4% to close at $1.23 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 1.63 Momentum score.

Nebius Group NV NBIS

On Sept. 8, Nebius announced it secured up to $19.4 billion 5-year GPU infrastructure contract with Microsoft. Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius, said, “Nebius’s core AI cloud business, serving customers from AI startups to enterprises, is performing exceptionally well. We have also said that, in addition to our core business, we expect to secure significant long-term committed contracts with leading AI labs and big tech companies. I’m happy to announce the first of these contracts, and I believe there are more to come. The economics of the deal are attractive in their own right, but, significantly, the deal will also help us to accelerate the growth of our AI cloud business even further in 2026 and beyond.” The company's stock gained around 144% over the past six months and has a 52-week high of $75.96.

RSI Value: 77.7

77.7 NBIS Price Action: Shares of Nebius closed at $64.06 on Monday.

