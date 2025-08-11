RadNet Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Tegna, MeridianLink, Lithium Argentina And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were slightly higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Monday.
Shares of RadNet, Inc. RDNT rose sharply during Monday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
RadNet reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $498.23 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $489.00 million.
RadNet shares jumped 17% to $62.42 on Monday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- TEGNA Inc. TGNA shares jumped 27% to $19.42 following a report indicating Nexstar is in talks to acquire the company.
- MeridianLink, Inc. MLNK gained 24% to $19.69 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, the company announced it will be acquired by Centerbridge Partners for $2 billion.
- Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR gained 23.5% to $63.33. Shares of crypto-linked companies traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin as large companies show an increased level of interest in the virtual currency.
- Lithium Argentina AG LAR rose 23.4% to $3.4888 after the company reported second-quarter financial results. The stock is seeing strength after Contemporary Amperex Technology suspended mining operations for three months at Jianxiawo in China.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY jumped 20% to $0.7781. Shares of cannabis-related stocks traded higher following a report suggesting President Trump is considering rescheduling marijuana as a Schedule III drug that would reclassify it as a less dangerous and ease restrictions.
- Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML gained 20% to $6.55. Shares of lithium companies traded higher after the automaker battery supplier, Contemporary Amperex Technology, suspended mining operations for three months at Jianxiawo in China because of an expired permit.
- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS gained 18.7% to $31.47 after CTech reported that the company is in $2 billion sale talks with US Funds.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM rose 15.5% to $17.91 following a report suggesting CEO Eli Glickman, Rami Ungar and other executives may acquire the company for up to $2.4 billion.
- Jumia Technologies AG JMIA gained 14.7% to $6.63.
- Rumble Inc. RUM climbed 12.2% to $8.84 following quarterly results.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX rose 12% to $128.18.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN jumped 10.7% to $15.01. Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Glenn Mattson upgraded SoundHound AI from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $9 to $16.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF gained 8.7% to $110.60. Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $114 to $134.
- Albemarle Corporation ALB shares rose 7.1% to $80.85. Shares of lithium companies traded higher after the automaker battery supplier, Contemporary Amperex Technology, suspended mining operations for three months at Jianxiawo in China because of an expired permit.
- MP Materials Corp. MP gained 6.3% to $78.88.
