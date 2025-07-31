July 31, 2025 7:00 AM 3 min read

Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Meta reported second-quarter revenue of $47.52 billion, beating analyst estimates of $44.58 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $7.14 per share, beating estimates of $5.79 per share.

Meta Platforms shares jumped 11.7% to $776.66 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • VerifyMe, Inc. VRME shares gained 57.4% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a 3-year UPS Digital Channel Program Agreement with the United Parcel Service.
  • Onconetix, Inc. ONCO climbed 45.2% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after falling 11% on Wednesday.
  • La Rosa Holdings Corp. LRHC rose 42.4% to $6.75 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday.
  • Smart Powerr Corp. CREG shares jumped 31.2% to $2.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Applied Digital Corporation APLD surged 25.5% to $12.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results.
  • Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC gained 20.2% to $15.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Impinj, Inc. PI gained 20.1% to $146.75 in pre-market trading after the company released its second-quarter financial results.
  • Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI rose 17.5% to $18.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 8.4% to $556.46 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.

Losers

  • Align Technology, Inc. ALGN dipped 34.2% to $133.93 in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and issued soft third-quarter guidance.
  • Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL declined 32.7% to $0.5924 in pre-market trading. The company reported Phase 2 results for IHL-42X.
  • Confluent, Inc. CFLT fell 28.7% to $18.83 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. XBP dipped 21.5% to $1.28 in pre-market trading.  XBP Europe Holdings shares jumped 81% on Wednesdayfter the company announced it has finalized its acquisition of Exela Technologies BPA.
  • Fundamental Global Inc. FGF fell 18.2% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday.
  • Duos Technologies Group, Inc. DUOT shares tumbled 17.1% to $6.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $40 million upsized and oversubscribed public offering of common stock.
  • Chanson International Holding CHSN declined 15.8% to $0.0943 in pre-market trading.
  • Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME fell 12.4% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering.
  • FormFactor, Inc. FORM shares fell 11.8% to $30.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS miss and issued third-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Replimune Group, Inc. REPL fell 10.9% to $6.73 in pre-market trading after jumping 101% on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock

