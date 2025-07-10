Amazon To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Piper Sandler raised Roku, Inc . ROKU price target from $65 to $84. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained a Neutral rating. Roku shares closed at $88.63 on Wednesday.

from $19 to $20. UBS analyst Peyton Dorne downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Comstock Resources shares settled at $22.68 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird raised eBay Inc. EBAY price target from $75 to $80. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating. eBay shares closed at $76.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

