July 10, 2025 10:28 AM 3 min read

Amazon To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler raised Roku, Inc. ROKU price target from $65 to $84. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained a Neutral rating. Roku shares closed at $88.63 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Webster Financial Corporation WBS from $60 to $70. Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler maintained an Overweight rating. Webster Financial shares closed at $58.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities raised Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $250 to $285. JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating. Amazon shares closed at $222.54 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer cut the price target for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX from $32 to $30. Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained an Outperform rating. Nurix Therapeutics shares closed at $13.18 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $510 to $514. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour maintained an Overweight rating. Domino’s shares closed at $463.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc raised Synopsys, Inc. SNPS price target from $540 to $610. Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained an Overweight rating. Synopsys shares settled at $550.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc increased Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $1,070 to $1,390. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. Netflix shares closed at $1,288.28 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark increased Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT price target from $700 to $840. Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Buy rating. Spotify shares closed at $722.12 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS raised the price target for Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK from $19 to $20. UBS analyst Peyton Dorne downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Comstock Resources shares settled at $22.68 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird raised eBay Inc. EBAY price target from $75 to $80. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating. eBay shares closed at $76.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

