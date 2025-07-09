Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Shineco Inc SISI

On June 2, Shineco announced that it will raised $13.5 million through the sale of 18 million common shares at $0.75 each to non-US investors. The company's stock fell around 64% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.15.

RSI Value: 28

28 SISI Price Action: Shares of Shineco gained 6.9% to close at $0.17 on Tuesday.

Shares of Shineco gained 6.9% to close at $0.17 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

S&W Seed Co SANW

On May 15, S&W Seed posted upbeat quarterly results and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance. “The strategic actions we have taken during the past year to reposition S&W’s focus on our high-value, high-margin sorghum trait technology were clearly beginning to deliver results during the most recent third quarter (January through March 2025) culminating in year-over-year revenue growth, strong improvement in gross margins, and our first positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter in many years,” commented Mark Herrmann, CEO of S&W Seed Company. The company's stock fell around 62% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.98.

RSI Value: 21.4

21.4 SANW Price Action: Shares of S&W Seed gained 2.6% to close at $2.14 on Tuesday.

Shares of S&W Seed gained 2.6% to close at $2.14 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in SANW stock.

22nd Century Group Inc XXII

On June 24, 22nd Century announced updates to Pinnacle product manufacturing and marketing agreement with top-5 C-store chain customer. The company's stock fell around 65% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $5.73.

RSI Value: 18.8

18.8 XXII Ltd Price Action: Shares of 22nd Century Group fell 5.1% to close at $5.92 on Tuesday.

Shares of 22nd Century Group fell 5.1% to close at $5.92 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in XXII shares.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock