On Monday, major U.S. indices closed in positive territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.6% to 44,094.77. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% to finish at 6,204.95, while the Nasdaq also advanced 0.5%, ending the session at 20,369.73.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD

Shares of Robinhood Markets soared by 12.77% to close at $93.63, after touching an intraday high of $94.24 and a low of $85.50. The stock now sits at its 52-week high of $94.24, with a 52-week low of $13.98. The trading platform operator unveiled new features aimed at simplifying and enhancing crypto trading for its users. In a move designed to make digital asset management more accessible, the company introduced updates that promise a more powerful and user-friendly experience. New offerings include stock and ETF tokens, which are available in the European Union.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple Inc. advanced 2.03% to finish at $205.17, after trading between $199.26 and $207.39 during the session. The tech giant's shares remain well below their 52-week high of $260.09, but comfortably above the 52-week low of $169.21. The company's stock gained momentum Monday after reports emerged that the company explored integrating AI models from Anthropic and OpenAI into a revamped version of Siri. Internal tests led by Siri’s new leadership found Anthropic’s Claude model especially promising, though no final decision had been made.



Oracle Corporation ORCL

Oracle Corporation shares jumped 3.99% to close at $218.63, with the day's range spanning from $218.38 to a new all-time high of $228.22. The stock's 52-week low stands at $118.86. The software and cloud services provider surged after CEO Safra Catz signaled a robust start to fiscal 2026, fueling investor optimism about future growth. The company’s strong performance and upbeat outlook were key drivers behind today's rally.

Plug Power Inc. PLUG

Plug Power Inc. surged 28.45% to finish at $1.49, with shares trading as high as $1.57 and as low as $1.24 during the day. The hydrogen fuel cell developer remains well below its 52-week high of $3.34, but above the 52-week low of $0.69. The dramatic rally was driven by optimism over a potential extension of hydrogen tax credits, which could significantly benefit the company's business model.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla, Inc. slipped 1.89% to close at $317.66, after reaching an intraday high of $325.58 and a low of $316.60. The electric vehicle leader is trading well below its 52-week high of $488.54, but remains far above the 52-week low of $182. Market watchers noted that Gary Black, a prominent analyst, warned that second-quarter deliveries may disappoint and raised concerns about the impact of cheaper models on overall sales. The discussion has sparked debate over the company's near-term prospects and ideal entry points for investors.

