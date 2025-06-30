June 30, 2025 11:18 AM 2 min read

Oracle Stock Hits All-Time High After CEO Flags 'Strong Start' To Fiscal 2026

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Oracle Corp ORCL shares are hitting new highs on Monday after the company’s CEO provided bullish commentary on the company’s trajectory in a filing.

What Happened: Oracle CEO Safra Catz said in a SEC filing that Oracle is off to a “strong start” in fiscal 2026 as MultiCloud database revenue continues to experience over 100% growth.

The filing comes ahead of a planned meeting with colleagues in which Catz plans to discuss “multiple large” cloud services agreements, including one agreement that is expected to drive more than $30 billion in annual revenue beginning in fiscal 2028.

Oracle said earlier this month that its MultiCloud database revenue from Amazon, Google and Azure grew 115% sequentially in the fourth quarter ended May 31. The company noted at the time that it expected to continue to see triple-digit MultiCloud revenue growth in fiscal 2026.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) consumption revenue also grew 62% in the quarter.

“OCI revenue growth rates are skyrocketing — so is demand," Oracle chair and CTO Larry Ellison said in the company’s earnings release.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback upgraded Oracle from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $180 to $250 on Monday, which may be helping push shares to new highs.

Stifel joins UBS and Guggenheim, who also recently increased price targets to $250, which is the Street-high forecast for Oracle. Oracle has a Street-low target of $160, according to Benzinga analyst data.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were up 4.88% at $220.51 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares are now up approximately 33% on a year-to-date basis.

Photo: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com

Overview
