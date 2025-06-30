Oracle Stock Hits All-Time High After CEO Flags 'Strong Start' To Fiscal 2026

- Oracle says it's off to a "strong start" in fiscal 2026 as MultiCloud database revenue continues to experience over 100% growth.
- Stifel analyst Brad Reback upgrades Oracle from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $180 to $250.
Oracle Corp ORCL shares are hitting new highs on Monday after the company’s CEO provided bullish commentary on the company’s trajectory in a filing.
What Happened: Oracle CEO Safra Catz said in a SEC filing that Oracle is off to a “strong start” in fiscal 2026 as MultiCloud database revenue continues to experience over 100% growth.
The filing comes ahead of a planned meeting with colleagues in which Catz plans to discuss “multiple large” cloud services agreements, including one agreement that is expected to drive more than $30 billion in annual revenue beginning in fiscal 2028.
Oracle said earlier this month that its MultiCloud database revenue from Amazon, Google and Azure grew 115% sequentially in the fourth quarter ended May 31. The company noted at the time that it expected to continue to see triple-digit MultiCloud revenue growth in fiscal 2026.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) consumption revenue also grew 62% in the quarter.
“OCI revenue growth rates are skyrocketing — so is demand," Oracle chair and CTO Larry Ellison said in the company’s earnings release.
Stifel analyst Brad Reback upgraded Oracle from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $180 to $250 on Monday, which may be helping push shares to new highs.
Stifel joins UBS and Guggenheim, who also recently increased price targets to $250, which is the Street-high forecast for Oracle. Oracle has a Street-low target of $160, according to Benzinga analyst data.
ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were up 4.88% at $220.51 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares are now up approximately 33% on a year-to-date basis.
