June 30, 2025 9:42 PM 2 min read

Cathie Wood's Monday Moves: Loads Up On AMD Stock, Lightens Coinbase Crypto Bet

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Follow

On Monday, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest executed significant portfolio adjustments, prominently acquiring shares of Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD while reducing positions in Coinbase Global IncCOIN.

The AMD Trade

Ark purchased 356,275 AMD shares across Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, ARK Innovation ETF
ARKK, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW funds, reinforcing confidence in the chipmaker’s positioning within the AI infrastructure race. For the day, AMD stock closed at $141.90, making the transactions worth $50.55 million.

This follows AMD’s recent volatility as it navigates supply-chain dynamics and intensifying competition in accelerated computing markets. Recently, the chipmaker announced a new collaboration with HCLTech. The two companies intend to set up joint innovation labs dedicated to advancing solutions in AI, digital infrastructure, and cloud computing.

The Coinbase Trade

Ark sold 124,892 Coinbase shares across ARKK, ARKW and ARKF ETFs despite Bernstein’s recent $510 price target and “Amazon of crypto” endorsement. On Monday, Coinbase stock ended the day at $350.49. The sale by ARK was valued at $43.77 million.

The reduction coincides with Wood’s observation that Bitcoin BTC/USD investors face mortgage hurdles with crypto-backed assets, potentially driving capital toward regulated exchanges like Coinbase. This strategic trimming occurs even as Ark maintains Coinbase as its second-largest portfolio holding at 8.84%.

Other Key Trades:

  • Reduced Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT) holdings by 1,160 shares across ARKQ and ARKX funds.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends, find out how rival Nvidia is ranked.

Photo Courtesy: ChrisStock82 on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107376.390.19%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$141.42-1.66%
ARKF Logo
ARKFARK Fintech Innovation ETF
$50.442.69%
ARKK Logo
ARKKARK Innovation ETF
$70.250.59%
ARKW Logo
ARKWARK Next Generation Internet ETF
$149.102.37%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$348.50-1.39%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved