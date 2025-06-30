What Happened With Apple Stock Today?

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares rose heading into Monday’s closing bell following a report that the company is exploring the use of artificial intelligence technology from Anthropic or OpenAI to power an updated version of Siri.

What To Know: Apple held discussions with both Anthropic and OpenAI about integrating their large language models into Siri and has requested that these models be adapted to run on Apple's cloud infrastructure for testing purposes, according to a Bloomberg report.

The review of external models was initiated by Siri Chief Mike Rockwell and Software Engineering Head Craig Federighi, who took over Siri after John Giannandrea was reassigned due to slow progress on Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades.

Rockwell's team has tested various models, including those from Anthropic, OpenAI and Google, and found Anthropic's technology to be the most promising for Siri's requirements. This led to further talks with Anthropic about using its Claude model, according to the report.

The evaluation of third-party AI models is still in the early stages, and no final decision has been made. Apple continues to develop an internal project called LLM Siri, which uses its own models.

However, the possibility of adopting external AI is being considered for next year, which could help Siri match the capabilities of more advanced AI assistants and improve Apple's standing in the AI sector.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares ended Monday’s session 2.03% higher at $205.17, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

