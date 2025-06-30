What Happened With Apple Stock Today?

- Apple shares climb before market close after Bloomberg reports the company is considering tech from Anthropic or OpenAI to power Siri.
- The report says Apple also requested that these models be adapted to run on Apple’s cloud infrastructure for testing purposes.
- Get ahead of Wall Street reactions—Benzinga Pro delivers signals, squawk, and news fast. Now 60% off this 4th of July.
Apple, Inc. AAPL shares rose heading into Monday’s closing bell following a report that the company is exploring the use of artificial intelligence technology from Anthropic or OpenAI to power an updated version of Siri.
What To Know: Apple held discussions with both Anthropic and OpenAI about integrating their large language models into Siri and has requested that these models be adapted to run on Apple's cloud infrastructure for testing purposes, according to a Bloomberg report.
Read Next: Cathie Wood’s Alpha Surge: $250 Million Circle Windfall, Big AMD Buys
The review of external models was initiated by Siri Chief Mike Rockwell and Software Engineering Head Craig Federighi, who took over Siri after John Giannandrea was reassigned due to slow progress on Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades.
Rockwell's team has tested various models, including those from Anthropic, OpenAI and Google, and found Anthropic's technology to be the most promising for Siri's requirements. This led to further talks with Anthropic about using its Claude model, according to the report.
The evaluation of third-party AI models is still in the early stages, and no final decision has been made. Apple continues to develop an internal project called LLM Siri, which uses its own models.
However, the possibility of adopting external AI is being considered for next year, which could help Siri match the capabilities of more advanced AI assistants and improve Apple's standing in the AI sector.
AAPL Price Action: Apple shares ended Monday’s session 2.03% higher at $205.17, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.