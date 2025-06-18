Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Dividend Yield: 7.17%

7.17% UBS analyst Trung Huynh maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $24 to $25 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Trung Huynh maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $24 to $25 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: Arvinas, Inc. ARVN on June 6 announced in a press release the submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its partner Pfizer.

Arvinas, Inc. on June 6 announced in a press release the submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its partner Pfizer. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PFE news.

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK

Dividend Yield: 4.14%

4.14% Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $115 to $84 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Andrew Baum downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $115 to $84 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $115 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $115 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for adult patients with resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose tumors express PD-L1 (combined positive score of at least 1), as a single agent as neoadjuvant treatment, continued as adjuvant treatment in combination with radiotherapy (RT) with or without cisplatin and then as a single agent.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for adult patients with resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose tumors express PD-L1 (combined positive score of at least 1), as a single agent as neoadjuvant treatment, continued as adjuvant treatment in combination with radiotherapy (RT) with or without cisplatin and then as a single agent. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MRK news

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY

Dividend Yield: 4.16%

4.16% UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $27 to $25 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $27 to $25 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Mizuho analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $21 to $18 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $21 to $18 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On June 5, Dentsply Sirona priced an offering of $550 million of junior subordinated notes.

On June 5, Dentsply Sirona priced an offering of $550 million of junior subordinated notes. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest XRAY news

