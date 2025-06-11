June 11, 2025 6:23 AM 3 min read

Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Stitch Fix reported quarterly losses of six cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 11 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $325.02 million, beating the $314.44 million consensus estimate.

Stitch Fix shares jumped 8.4% to $5.19 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK surged 101.9% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after the company received CE Mark approval for advanced vascular closure device LockeT.
  • INNEOVA Holdings Limited INEO shares jumped 81.9% to $2.11 in pre-market trading.
  • FST Corp. KBSX jumped 61% to $2.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Vaxart, Inc. VXRT gained 49.7% to $0.5877 in pre-market trading after it said that it will reveal the first-ever oral norovirus vaccine trial results on Wednesday.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET climbed 41.5% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced it issued 358,424 restricted shares to investors for $3.00 per share with the total gross proceeds amounting to approximately $1,075,272
  • NuCana plc NCNA rose 38.5% to $0.1988 in pre-market trading after jumping 88% on Tuesday.
  • Imunon, Inc. IMNN rose 16.1% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
  • YSX Tech. Co., Ltd YSXT surged 12.7% to $5.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY gained 10.7% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. At a special meeting on Tuesday, Shutterstock's shareholders approved the adoption of the merger agreement between the company and Getty Images, with approximately 82% voting in favor.

Losers

  • Graphjet Technology GTI shares tumbled 37.3% to $0.0545 in pre-market trading after receiving a delisting notice from Nasdaq on June 4.
  • Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. CARM dipped 32.5% to $0.7505 in pre-market trading after jumping 389% on Tuesday.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS shares fell 18.7% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Tuesday.
  • Gelteq Limited GELS declined 18% to $2.42 in pre-market trading. Gelteq shares jumped 79% on Tuesday after the company announced it expanded its U.S. commercial strategy through an exclusive logistics and distribution agreement with Healthy Extracts.
  • Draganfly Inc. DPRO declined 17.5% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday.
  • American Superconductor Corporation AMSC fell 14.3% to $29.54 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC dipped 13.4% to $0.1475 in pre-market trading.
  • GitLab Inc. GTLB declined 12.4% to $42.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.
  • Arrive AI Inc. ARAI fell 9% to $9.33 in pre-market trading. Arrive AI shares jumped over 62% on Tuesday after the company announced it obtained another patent for its AI-powered smart mailbox platform designed for autonomous and conventional package delivery
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF fell 7.4% to $7.44 in pre-market trading. Shares of steel companies moved lower following reports the U.S. and Mexico are nearing a deal that would remove the Trump Administration's tariffs on steel imports.

