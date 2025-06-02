Cramer: Should've Told Investors To 'Pull The Trigger' On Trade Desk, Can't Believe 'How Low' Gentex Has Fallen

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said QXO, Inc. QXO can go higher. “Because it's Brad Jacobs [Chairperson of QXO]. He will not let it stay down here,” he added.

As per recent news, QXO filed for the resale of 67.5 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders on May 29.

Gentex Corporation GNTX is a very good company, Cramer said. “I cannot believe how low it's gotten,” he added.

Lending support to his choice, the company reported quarterly earnings per share of 42 cents on April 25, in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Revenues of $576.8 million (down 2% year over year) outpaced the street view of $571.97 million.

Cramer said although Energy Transfer LP ET is an “absolutely terrific” company, he prefers ONEOK, Inc. OKE more.

On the earnings front, Energy Transfer reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share on May 6, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 37 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $21.02 billion, which also missed the analyst consensus estimate of $21.54 billion.

When asked about The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD, he said, “I should have told people to pull the trigger after that one unfortunate quarter that Jeff Green had.”

Trade Desk, on May 8, reported quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $616.02 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $584.27 million and represents a 25.4% increase over revenue of $491.25 million from the same period last year.

QXO shares fell 0.6% to settle at $17.00 on Friday.

Trade Desk shares gained 0.5% to close at $75.22.

Gentex shares fell 1% to close at $21.57 during the session.

Energy Transfer shares fell 1.1% to settle at $17.48 on Friday.

