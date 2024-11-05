Celanese Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Cirrus Logic, Teradata And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.
Shares of Celanese Corporation CE fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and announced it intends to temporarily reduce its quarterly dividend.
Celanese reported quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.85 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.65 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.70 billion.
Celanese shares dipped 15.8% to $103.89 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS shares fell 19.4% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak third-quarter sales.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD shares declined 18.5% to $11.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly results and lowered FY24 sales forecast.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC declined 18% to $42.55 in pre-market trading following soft fourth-quarter guidance.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS fell 14.3% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak third-quarter financial results.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX declined 13% to $13.99 in pre-market trading.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. TCMD fell 10.3% to $13.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted weak quarterly sales and lowered FY24 sales forecast.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS shares fell 9.7% to $99.83 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS dipped 9.5% to $25.84 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF shares fell 6.5% to $12.26 in pre-market trading following downbeat third-quarter results.
- Teradata Corporation TDC shares declined 5.6% to $31.51 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
