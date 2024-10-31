Why Carvana Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Carvana Co. CVNA rose in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Carvana reported third-quarter revenue of $3.66 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The used car retailer reported third-quarter earnings of 64 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 17 cents per share.
Carvana shares jumped 20.3% to $249.39 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Root, Inc. ROOT gained 79.1% to $72.50 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH rose 48.4% to $0.5768 in pre-market trading. 1847 Holdings announced the closing of $11.1 million public offering
- CPS Technologies Corporation CPSH shares surged 28.3% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $12 million contract to provide power module components and related solutions to a customer.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ATEC climbed 22.4% to $6.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance.
- Remitly Global, Inc. RELY shares rose 20.7% to $18.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.
- LuxUrban Hotels Inc. LUXH gained 17.8% to $0.0418 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Wednesday.
- Reddit, Inc. RDDT gained 24% to $101.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL gained 22.2% to $15.78 in pre-market trading. Avadel Pharmaceuticals and nference announced the publication of real-world data in sleep advances.
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN shares rose 14% to $16.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Losers
- Equillium, Inc. EQ shares dipped 42% to $0.80 in pre-market trading.
- Office Properties Income Trust OPI shares fell 34% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH shares fell 33.3% to $0.40 in pre-market trading.
- Highest Performances Holdings Inc. HPH fell 27.5% to $0.4032 in today's pre-market trading. HPH announced results of its extraordinary general meeting and separate class meeting.
- Elevai Labs Inc. ELAB fell 26.7% to $0.0680 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 21.7% to $0.4990 in pre-market trading after jumping 54% on Wednesday.
- CalciMedica, Inc. CALC shares declined 20.8% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Solidion Technology Inc. STI declined 16.4% to $0.3940 in pre-market trading. Solidion Technology shares jumped 19% on Wednesday after the company announced its battery scientists have developed a cost-effective strategy for enabling the completion of 5-minute charging for a wide range of lithium batteries.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR shares fell 15.3% to $5.62 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU fell 15.2% to $65.55 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.