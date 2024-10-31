Why Carvana Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Carvana Co. CVNA rose in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Carvana reported third-quarter revenue of $3.66 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The used car retailer reported third-quarter earnings of 64 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 17 cents per share.

Carvana shares jumped 20.3% to $249.39 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Root, Inc. ROOT gained 79.1% to $72.50 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.

1847 Holdings LLC EFSH rose 48.4% to $0.5768 in pre-market trading. 1847 Holdings announced the closing of $11.1 million public offering

CPS Technologies Corporation CPSH shares surged 28.3% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $12 million contract to provide power module components and related solutions to a customer.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ATEC climbed 22.4% to $6.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance.

Remitly Global, Inc. RELY shares rose 20.7% to $18.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. LUXH gained 17.8% to $0.0418 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Wednesday.

Reddit, Inc. RDDT gained 24% to $101.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL gained 22.2% to $15.78 in pre-market trading. Avadel Pharmaceuticals and nference announced the publication of real-world data in sleep advances.

gained 22.2% to $15.78 in pre-market trading. Avadel Pharmaceuticals and nference announced the publication of real-world data in sleep advances. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN shares rose 14% to $16.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Losers

Equillium, Inc. EQ shares dipped 42% to $0.80 in pre-market trading.

Office Properties Income Trust OPI shares fell 34% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.

MDJM Ltd MDJH shares fell 33.3% to $0.40 in pre-market trading.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. HPH fell 27.5% to $0.4032 in today's pre-market trading. HPH announced results of its extraordinary general meeting and separate class meeting.

Elevai Labs Inc. ELAB fell 26.7% to $0.0680 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 21.7% to $0.4990 in pre-market trading after jumping 54% on Wednesday.

CalciMedica, Inc. CALC shares declined 20.8% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering of common stock.

Solidion Technology Inc. STI declined 16.4% to $0.3940 in pre-market trading. Solidion Technology shares jumped 19% on Wednesday after the company announced its battery scientists have developed a cost-effective strategy for enabling the completion of 5-minute charging for a wide range of lithium batteries.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR shares fell 15.3% to $5.62 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

. shares fell 15.3% to $5.62 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Roku, Inc. ROKU fell 15.2% to $65.55 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.

