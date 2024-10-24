Why Tesla Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

The automaker reported third-quarter earnings per share of 72 cents, beating a Street consensus estimate of 58 cents per share.

Tesla shares jumped 10.8% to $236.82 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited CCTG rose 122% to $3.8800 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.

rose 122% to $3.8800 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday. Mobile-health Network Solutions MNDR gained 46.1% to $0.7449 in pre-market trading as the company posted FY24 results.

gained 46.1% to $0.7449 in pre-market trading as the company posted FY24 results. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc . QLGN shares rose 37.4% to $0.2390 in pre-market trading.

. shares rose 37.4% to $0.2390 in pre-market trading. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CNSP shares surged 36.2% to $0.1920 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Wednesday. CNS Pharmaceuticals announced the pricing of $3 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

. shares surged 36.2% to $0.1920 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Wednesday. CNS Pharmaceuticals announced the pricing of $3 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Twin Vee Powercats Co . VEEE rose 35.9% to $0.5874 in pre-market trading after gaining 16% on Wednesday.

. rose 35.9% to $0.5874 in pre-market trading after gaining 16% on Wednesday. DBV Technologies S.A . DBVT shares jumped 21% to $0.8226 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained DBV Technologies with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $5 to $7.

. shares jumped 21% to $0.8226 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained DBV Technologies with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $5 to $7. Seadrill Limited SDRL shares rose 13.1% to $39.78 in pre-market trading. Seadrill will report its third quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 12 after the closing bell.

shares rose 13.1% to $39.78 in pre-market trading. Seadrill will report its third quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 12 after the closing bell. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc . IKT climbed 11.1% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.

. climbed 11.1% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc. GTX gained 8.3% to $8.65 in pre-market trading.

Losers

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. SVRE shares dipped 25.9% to $0.1079 in pre-market trading after surging 12% on Wednesday.

shares dipped 25.9% to $0.1079 in pre-market trading after surging 12% on Wednesday. Gold Resource Corporation GORO shares fell 25.8% to $0.3670 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary third-quarter and year-to-date results.

shares fell 25.8% to $0.3670 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary third-quarter and year-to-date results. Osisko Development Cor p. ODV fell 18.6% to $2.05 in today's pre-market trading. Osisko Development announced a $50 million marketed private placement of 27,778,000 unit at $1.80/unit.

p. fell 18.6% to $2.05 in today's pre-market trading. Osisko Development announced a $50 million marketed private placement of 27,778,000 unit at $1.80/unit. Zapata Computing Holdings In c. ZPTA fell 17.2% to $0.0750 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Wednesday.

c. fell 17.2% to $0.0750 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Wednesday. KWESST Micro Systems Inc . KWE fell 16.3% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after jumping 112% on Wednesday.

. fell 16.3% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after jumping 112% on Wednesday. Orangekloud Technology Inc. ORKT shares fell 15.1% to $6.46 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 15.1% to $6.46 in pre-market trading. ICON Public Limited Company ICLR declined 16.3% to $235.13 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

declined 16.3% to $235.13 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. La Rosa Holdings Corp . LRHC shares declined 15.9% to $0.9501 in pre-market trading after gaining over 130% on Wednesday. La Rosa Holdings reported preliminary 9-month revenue growth of 120% year over year.

. shares declined 15.9% to $0.9501 in pre-market trading after gaining over 130% on Wednesday. La Rosa Holdings reported preliminary 9-month revenue growth of 120% year over year. C arrier Global Corporation CARR shares declined 9.9% to $72.00 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected third-quarter revenues.

shares declined 9.9% to $72.00 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected third-quarter revenues. International Business Machines Corporation IBM shares fell 5% to $221.28 following a third-quarter revenue miss.

