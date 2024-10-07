Pfizer, Vista Outdoor, Duckhorn Portfolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Pfizer Inc PFE rose during Monday's session after Starboard Value acquired a $1 billion stake in the company.

Pfizer shares gained 4% to $29.70 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp SRRK shares jumped 291% to $29.04 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 SAPPHIRE clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of apitegromab in patients with SMA. The study achieved its primary endpoint.

shares jumped 291% to $29.04 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 SAPPHIRE clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of apitegromab in patients with SMA. The study achieved its primary endpoint. Duckhorn Portfolio Inc NAPA shares climbed 101.3% to $10.87 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced it into a definitive agreement to be acquired by private equity funds managed by Butterfly Equity.

shares climbed 101.3% to $10.87 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced it into a definitive agreement to be acquired by private equity funds managed by Butterfly Equity. Arcadium Lithium PLC ALTM gained 40.1% to $4.32 after the company announced that it has been approached by Rio Tinto regarding a potential acquisition.

gained 40.1% to $4.32 after the company announced that it has been approached by Rio Tinto regarding a potential acquisition. MYT Netherlands Parent BV-AD R MYTE gained 26.5% to $5.45. Mytheresa announced plans to acquire YOOX NET-A-PORTER from Richemont in a €555 million cash deal.

R gained 26.5% to $5.45. Mytheresa announced plans to acquire YOOX NET-A-PORTER from Richemont in a €555 million cash deal. ACM Research Inc ACMR shares gained 16.2% to $25.60.

shares gained 16.2% to $25.60. Z eekr Intellignt Tchnlgy Hldng Ltd ZK shares jumped 15.8% to $30.00.

shares jumped 15.8% to $30.00. Xiao-I Corp AIXI shares gained 15.5% to $7.80.

shares gained 15.5% to $7.80. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd JKS climbed 13.8% to $34.09.

climbed 13.8% to $34.09. UP Fintech Holding Ltd TIGR shares gained 13.5% to $14.06.

shares gained 13.5% to $14.06. Serve Robotics Inc SERV climbed 13.4% to $9.95.

climbed 13.4% to $9.95. Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ shares gained 13.2% to $17.93.

shares gained 13.2% to $17.93. Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS gained 11.4% to $19.67. The company is set to join to the S&P SmallCap 600 this week.

gained 11.4% to $19.67. The company is set to join to the S&P SmallCap 600 this week. Liquidia Corp LQDA shares climbed 10.6% to $11.11.

shares climbed 10.6% to $11.11. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT gained 10.3% to $18.20.

gained 10.3% to $18.20. Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO gained 9.8% to $43.77 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by Strategic Value Partners and its affiliates to sell Revelyst in an all-cash transaction.

gained 9.8% to $43.77 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by Strategic Value Partners and its affiliates to sell Revelyst in an all-cash transaction. RLX Technology Inc – ADR RLX gained 9.4% to $1.92.

gained 9.4% to $1.92. Air Products and Chemicals Inc APD gained 8.6% to $309.95 after activist investor Mantle Ridge built a more than $1 billion stake in the company and said it plans to push for improvements.

gained 8.6% to $309.95 after activist investor Mantle Ridge built a more than $1 billion stake in the company and said it plans to push for improvements. Generac Holdings Inc GNRC gained 7.1% to $171.60.

gained 7.1% to $171.60. MicroStrategy Inc MSTR gained 6.4% to $187.86.

Now Read This: