Jim Cramer: AST SpaceMobile Is 'Just Too Hot,' Recommends Buying This Tech Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI is “too high” for him and prefers to be in RTX Corporation RTX.

RTX, last week, said Raytheon has secured a three-year, two-phase contract from DARPA to develop foundational ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS is “just too hot,” Cramer said.

On Oct. 2, AST SpaceMobile announced completion of redemption of public warrants.

The “Mad Money” host recommended buying Shopify Inc. SHOP, adding that it is at a great level to buy.

On Oct. 1, Barclays analyst Trevor Young maintained Shopify with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $65 to $70.

Cramer said no to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. FWRG.

On Oct. 4, Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort maintained First Watch Restaurant with a Buy and lowered the price target from $24 to $20.

FIGS, Inc. FIGS is “not expensive and a very good spec,” Cramer said.

On Aug. 8, FIGS posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

FTAI Aviation shares gained 5% to settle at $140.15 on Friday.

AST SpaceMobile shares gained 12.5% to close at $26.11 during the session.

Shopify shares gained 5.5% to close at $82.43 during Friday's session.

Figs shares gained 3.6% to close at $46.70 on Friday.

First Watch Restaurant Group shares gained 0.8% to settle at $14.51 on Friday.

