Philip Morris International To Rally More Than 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Asana, Inc. ASAN from $14 to $12. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Neutral rating. Asana shares fell 5.5% to close at $13.29 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX from $145 to $151. Needham analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating. Praxis Precision Medicines shares gained 4.2% to close at $55.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Zscaler, Inc. ZS price target from $290 to $235. Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Strong Buy rating. Zscaler shares fell 3.4% to close at $193.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Amphenol Corporation APH from $80 to $71. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Amphenol shares fell 8.2% to close at $61.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. NMG price target from $3.25 to $3. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko Ihle maintained a Buy rating. Nouveau Monde Graphite shares fell 2.9% to close at $1.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised Sweetgreen, Inc. SG price target from $31 to $43. TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Sweetgreen shares fell 7.4% to close at $29.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Ball Corporation BALL from $69 to $78. Morgan Stanley analyst Angel Castillo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ball shares rose 0.5% to close at $63.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.. SPWH price target from $4 to $2.5. Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained a Neutral rating. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares closed at $2.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised GitLab Inc. GTLB price target from $66 to $68. B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Buy rating. GitLab shares closed at $44.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Philip Morris International Inc. PM price target from $125 to $139. B of A Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski maintained a Buy rating. Philip Morris shares closed at $125.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
