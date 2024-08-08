Doximity Stock Soars On Q1 Earnings: The Details

Doximity Inc DOCS reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

What Happened: Doximity's first-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $126.68 million, beating the consensus estimate of $119.92 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 22 cents per share.

Doximity generated operating cash flow of $41.2 million, down 28% year-over-year, and free cash flow of $39.5 million, down 29% year-over-year.

“We were pleased to deliver strong profits and record engagement last quarter, as we beat on both our top and bottom lines,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. “Last quarter, a record 590,000 unique providers used our AI, telehealth, messaging, and scheduling workflow tools to save time and better serve their patients.”

Doximity expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $126.5 million and $127.5 million versus estimates of $123.95 million. Doximity sees full-year 2025 revenue in the range of $514 million to $523 million versus estimates of $512.29 million.

Doximity expects first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $62.5 million to $63.5 million. The company anticipates full-year adjusted EBITDA of $248.5 million to $257.5 million.

Management will discuss these results on a conference call slated for 5 p.m. ET.

See Also: SoundHound AI Q2 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Raised Guidance On ‘Strong Customer Momentum’

DOCS Price Action: Doximity shares were up 23.07% after hours at $31.58 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Doximity.