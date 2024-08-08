Doximity Stock Soars On Q1 Earnings: The Details

Doximity Inc DOCS reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.
What Happened: Doximity's first-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $126.68 million, beating the consensus estimate of $119.92 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 22 cents per share.
Doximity generated operating cash flow of $41.2 million, down 28% year-over-year, and free cash flow of $39.5 million, down 29% year-over-year.
“We were pleased to deliver strong profits and record engagement last quarter, as we beat on both our top and bottom lines,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. “Last quarter, a record 590,000 unique providers used our AI, telehealth, messaging, and scheduling workflow tools to save time and better serve their patients.”
Doximity expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $126.5 million and $127.5 million versus estimates of $123.95 million. Doximity sees full-year 2025 revenue in the range of $514 million to $523 million versus estimates of $512.29 million.
Doximity expects first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $62.5 million to $63.5 million. The company anticipates full-year adjusted EBITDA of $248.5 million to $257.5 million.
Management will discuss these results on a conference call slated for 5 p.m. ET.
See Also: SoundHound AI Q2 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Raised Guidance On ‘Strong Customer Momentum’
DOCS Price Action: Doximity shares were up 23.07% after hours at $31.58 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Courtesy of Doximity.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.