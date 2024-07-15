Why Trump Media & TechnologyShares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.

The company's CEO Devin Nunes issued the following statement in response to the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump, “I offer my deepest sympathies to the family of the rally goer killed in Butler, Pennsylvania, and to those who were wounded. I thank God President Trump survived the assassination attempt and is now safe.”

Trump Media & Technology Group shares jumped 69.4% to $52.34 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Phunware, Inc . PHUN gained 53.8% to $8.97 in pre-market trading.

. gained 53.8% to $8.97 in pre-market trading. Crown LNG Holdings Limited CGBS shares rose 51.9% to $5.21 in pre-market trading after surging 42% on Friday.

shares rose 51.9% to $5.21 in pre-market trading after surging 42% on Friday. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd BAOS rose 21.3% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Friday.

rose 21.3% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Friday. DatChat, Inc . DATS shares rose 20.8% to $1.28 in pre-market trading.

. shares rose 20.8% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd CPOP gained 20.2% to $1.55 in pre-market trading.

gained 20.2% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. Rumble Inc . RUM shares gained 19% to $7.07 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.

. shares gained 19% to $7.07 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday. Vince Holding Corp . VNCE shares climbed 13.4% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.

. shares climbed 13.4% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Bitfarms Ltd . BITF shares surged 11.1% to $2.81 in pre-market trading amid a rise Bitcoin.

. shares surged 11.1% to $2.81 in pre-market trading amid a rise Bitcoin. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR rose 10% to $1,536.02 in pre-market trading amid a rise Bitcoin.

Losers

Gamer Pakistan Inc . GPAK shares fell 25.7% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Friday.

. shares fell 25.7% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc . QLGN shares declined 20.6% to $0.3448 in pre-market trading after jumping 109% on Friday.

. shares declined 20.6% to $0.3448 in pre-market trading after jumping 109% on Friday. TDH Holdings, Inc . PETZ shares fell 18.7% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Friday.

. shares fell 18.7% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Friday. Vicinity Motor Corp . VEV shares fell 18.6% to $0.5805 in pre-market trading. Vicinity Motor shares surged around 111% on Friday after the company announced CARB certification for the VMC 1200 class 3 electric truck.

. shares fell 18.6% to $0.5805 in pre-market trading. Vicinity Motor shares surged around 111% on Friday after the company announced CARB certification for the VMC 1200 class 3 electric truck. Logistic Properties of the Americas LPA fell 16.8% to $15.30 in pre-market trading after surging 88% on Friday.

fell 16.8% to $15.30 in pre-market trading after surging 88% on Friday. Lottery.com Inc . LTRY fell 13.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 31% on Friday.

. fell 13.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 31% on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd . AGRI shares fell 12.5% to $0.0875 in pre-market trading after rising around 22% on Friday.

. shares fell 12.5% to $0.0875 in pre-market trading after rising around 22% on Friday. Eastside Distilling, Inc . EAST shares dipped 11.8% to $1.05 in pre-market trading.

. shares dipped 11.8% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. UTime Limited WTO shares fell 7.9% to $0.9950 in pre-market trading after surging 8% on Friday.

shares fell 7.9% to $0.9950 in pre-market trading after surging 8% on Friday. Sunrun Inc. RUN shares declined 6.2% to $16.14 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.

Now Read This: Around $10M Bet On This Tech & Telecom Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying