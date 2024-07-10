Why VivoPower International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 31%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of VivoPower International PLC VVPR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced it secured an extension for a $34 million loan financing facility agreement.
VivoPower International shares jumped 31.4% to $3.35 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation AP rose 72.6% to $1.32 in pre-market trading.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL shares rose 40.4% to $0.9516 in pre-market trading after gaining 36% on Tuesday.
- NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS gained 40% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after surging 68% on Tuesday.
- Soligenix, Inc. SNGX shares rose 34.6% to $9.99 in pre-market trading. Soligenix shares jumped 271% on Tuesday after the company announced interim results for extended HyBryte treatment in early-stage CTCL patients.
- Cumulus Media Inc. CMLS shares climbed 19.3% to $2.23 in pre-market trading.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR gained 14.2% to $14.18 in pre-market trading after the company provided preliminary fourth-quarter and FY24 financial results.
- UTime Ltd WTO rose 9.3% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.
- CN ENERGY GROUP Inc CNEY shares gained 8% to $0.48 in pre-market trading.
- DigiAsia Corp FAAS gained 7.7% to $3.93 in pre-market trading after dipping over 35% on Tuesday.
Losers
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ shares fell 18.3% to $6.41 in pre-market trading after the company announced a CEO transition and lowered its full year guidance.
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK shares declined 17.5% to $0.5510 in pre-market trading after gaining around 22% on Tuesday.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. YYAI shares fell 17.2% to $13.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP fell 17% to $14.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 94% on Tuesday.
- Top KingWin Ltd TCJH shares dipped 13.7% to $0.3119 in pre-market trading.
- Stardust Power Inc. SDST fell 13.5% to $8.99 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.
- Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IVP shares fell 12.2% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after gaining over 18% on Tuesday.
- Shineco, Inc. SISI shares fell 11.3% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Tuesday.
- Anew Medical, Inc. WENA shares fell 10.5% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Anew Medical shares jumped 17% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to accelerate its Klotho gene therapy program for neurodegenerative disorders.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG shares declined 9.8% to $16.46 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes maintained 10x Genomics with a Sell and lowered the price target from $26 to $16.
