Why VivoPower International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 31%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of VivoPower International PLC VVPR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced it secured an extension for a $34 million loan financing facility agreement.

VivoPower International shares jumped 31.4% to $3.35 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation AP rose 72.6% to $1.32 in pre-market trading.

rose 72.6% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc . SEEL shares rose 40.4% to $0.9516 in pre-market trading after gaining 36% on Tuesday.

. shares rose 40.4% to $0.9516 in pre-market trading after gaining 36% on Tuesday. NaaS Technology Inc . NAAS gained 40% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after surging 68% on Tuesday.

. gained 40% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after surging 68% on Tuesday. Soligenix, Inc . SNGX shares rose 34.6% to $9.99 in pre-market trading. Soligenix shares jumped 271% on Tuesday after the company announced interim results for extended HyBryte treatment in early-stage CTCL patients.

. shares rose 34.6% to $9.99 in pre-market trading. Soligenix shares jumped 271% on Tuesday after the company announced interim results for extended HyBryte treatment in early-stage CTCL patients. Cumulus Media Inc . CMLS shares climbed 19.3% to $2.23 in pre-market trading.

. shares climbed 19.3% to $2.23 in pre-market trading. Aehr Test Systems AEHR gained 14.2% to $14.18 in pre-market trading after the company provided preliminary fourth-quarter and FY24 financial results.

gained 14.2% to $14.18 in pre-market trading after the company provided preliminary fourth-quarter and FY24 financial results. UTime Ltd WTO rose 9.3% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.

rose 9.3% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday. CN ENERGY GROUP Inc CNEY shares gained 8% to $0.48 in pre-market trading.

shares gained 8% to $0.48 in pre-market trading. DigiAsia Corp FAAS gained 7.7% to $3.93 in pre-market trading after dipping over 35% on Tuesday.

Losers

LegalZoom.com, Inc . LZ shares fell 18.3% to $6.41 in pre-market trading after the company announced a CEO transition and lowered its full year guidance.

. shares fell 18.3% to $6.41 in pre-market trading after the company announced a CEO transition and lowered its full year guidance. LogicMark, Inc. LGMK shares declined 17.5% to $0.5510 in pre-market trading after gaining around 22% on Tuesday.

shares declined 17.5% to $0.5510 in pre-market trading after gaining around 22% on Tuesday. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc . YYAI shares fell 17.2% to $13.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 17.2% to $13.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP fell 17% to $14.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 94% on Tuesday.

fell 17% to $14.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 94% on Tuesday. Top KingWin Ltd TCJH shares dipped 13.7% to $0.3119 in pre-market trading.

shares dipped 13.7% to $0.3119 in pre-market trading. Stardust Power Inc . SDST fell 13.5% to $8.99 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.

. fell 13.5% to $8.99 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc . IVP shares fell 12.2% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after gaining over 18% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 12.2% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after gaining over 18% on Tuesday. Shineco, Inc . SISI shares fell 11.3% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 11.3% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Tuesday. Anew Medical, Inc . WENA shares fell 10.5% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Anew Medical shares jumped 17% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to accelerate its Klotho gene therapy program for neurodegenerative disorders.

. shares fell 10.5% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Anew Medical shares jumped 17% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to accelerate its Klotho gene therapy program for neurodegenerative disorders. 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG shares declined 9.8% to $16.46 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes maintained 10x Genomics with a Sell and lowered the price target from $26 to $16.

Now Read This: