Novavax And Agios Pharmaceuticals Were Among The 10 Biggest Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (June 1-June 7): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc AGIO shares soared 29.13% in the last week after reporting that its transfusion-dependent (TD) alpha-or beta-thalassemia study met primary endpoint. Several analysts raised their forecasts after the announcement.
- Verint Systems Inc. VRNT shares are zoomed 22.40% after the company on Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and issued strong FY25 guidance.
- Novavax Inc NVAX shares gained 21.54% in the last week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee voted to recommend updated vaccines for JN.1-lineage of COVID-19.
- Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares rose 20.52%.
- Neogen Corporation NEOG shares increased 19.25%.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST shares jumped 18.40% after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $53.
- Smartsheet Inc. SMAR shares escalated 18.01% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and announced an inaugural $150 million share repurchase program. Many analysts changed their price targets.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO stock grew 14.03% after the company raised its FY24 guidance.
- Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN shares rose 13.93%.
- Liberty Global Ltd. LBTYB shares upped 12.48%.
Photo via Shutterstock
Also Read: GameStop And NIO Were Among The 11 Biggest Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 1-June 7): Are These In Your Portfolio?
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in