Iran's Attack On Israel Is 'Wake-Up Call' For US To Back American Allies: Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to reinforce its support for its allies following Iran’s attack on Israel.

What Happened: Zelenskyy said this was a “wake-up call” for the U.S. Congress to make decisions that would fortify America’s allies during this critical period.

“It is critical that the United States Congress make the necessary decisions to strengthen America’s allies at this critical time,” Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine condemns Iran's attack on Israel using ‘Shahed’ drones and missiles."

The Ukrainian leader condemned Iran’s use of drones and missiles in the attack on Israel, drawing parallels between Tehran’s tactics and those employed by Russia against Ukraine. He warned that Iran’s actions pose a threat to the entire region and the world, much like Russia’s actions.

Zelenskyy stressed that tangible assistance is the only effective measure against such attacks, highlighting the recent slowdown of Western military aid and its potential impact on global security.

Why It Matters: Zelenskyy’s call for increased support for American allies comes at a time of heightened global tensions. Earlier, Zelenskyy had shown openness to former U.S. President Donald Trump‘s suggestions for ending the war in Ukraine, amid reports that Trump, if reelected, would advocate for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia involving territorial concessions.

Meanwhile, Trump has renewed his threat to Iran after the recent attack on Israel, warning of severe consequences if the U.S. is threatened again.

The United States has also warned Iran of serious consequences if it continues to act against the US, Israel, or its allies. This warning comes amidst escalating tensions in the region, with the potential for further conflict.

