Trump Renews Threat To Iran After Attack On Israel: 'You Will Suffer The Consequences, The Likes Of Which Few...Have Ever Suffered Before'

In the wake of Iran’s recent assault on Israel, former U.S. President Donald Trump has revived his 2018 warning to Iran.

What Happened: Trump reacted to Iran’s Saturday attack on Israel by reposting a 2018 tweet in which he cautioned the Iranian president of severe repercussions if the US was threatened again. The tweet stated, “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE,” reported The Guardian.

Trump shared a screenshot of the tweet on his social media platform, Truth Social, showing Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) endorsing the message. The original tweet was posted amid rising tensions with Iran in 2018 after then-Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned the U.S. that a war with Iran would be the “mother of all wars”.

Trump’s reposting of the message underscores his willingness to heighten tensions with foreign leaders during the conflict. This comes as current President Joe Biden urges Israel to refrain from responding to Iran’s attack with force, stating that the United States will not participate in a counterstrike against Iran.

Trump also addressed Iran’s attack on Israel during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, criticizing the perceived weakness of the current administration’s response.

Why It Matters: The recent drone attack by Iran on Israel was a retaliation for an alleged Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier that month, which led to the deaths of high-ranking Tehran commanders.

In response to the attack, the Biden administration praised Israel’s successful defense and urged caution in any retaliatory actions. The U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to Israel's defense, while also making it clear that it will not participate in any offensive Israeli response against Iran.

The United States has warned Iran of serious consequences if it continues to act against the US, Israel, or its allies. This warning comes amidst escalating tensions in the region, with the potential for further conflict.

