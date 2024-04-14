Donald Trump Reacts To Iran's Attack On Israel, Slams Joe Biden For Escalating Tensions: 'This Would NEVER Have Happened If I Were President!'

Loading... Loading...

Following the Iranian drone attacks on Israel on Saturday, former President Donald Trump swiftly reacted, stating such an event "NEVER" would have occurred had he still been in office.

The statement followed the Israeli Defense Forces' confirmation of Iran launching more than 100 drones towards Israel, seen as retaliation for what Iran believed to be an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier that month. That attack led to the deaths of high-ranking Tehran commanders.

Trump voiced his criticism in a post on his Truth Social platform, condemning the attack and critiquing President Joe Biden's handling of Israel's situation amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

"ISRAEL IS UNDER ATTACK! This should never have been allowed to happen – This would NEVER have happened if I were President!" Trump said in the post.

The former president further speculated about Biden's anticipated speech on Iran's drone strike against Israel, suggesting in a subsequent all-caps post that Biden's team decided against releasing a pre-recorded statement on Israel and opted for a live address instead.

"AFTER READING MY TRUTH, BIDEN'S HANDLERS CONVINCED HIM NOT TO RELEASE HIS TAPED SPEECH ON ISRAEL. HE'LL NOW ATTEMPT TO DO IT LIVE, PROBABLY TOMORROW. HE DOESN'T WANT TO LEAVE HIS HOUSE, WITH THE CORVETTE, IN DELAWARE!!!" Trump added.

During a rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the former president told supporters, "God bless the people of Israel, they're under attack right now."

"The weakness that we've shown is unbelievable," Trump added.

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Biden returned promptly to the White House for a meeting with his National Security Council.

In a statement, Biden said the U.S. military had moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the past week, adding the U.S. "helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles."

