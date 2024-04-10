'I Will With Pleasure Listen' - Zelenskyy Leaves Door Open To Trump's Vision For Ukraine-Russia Peace Settlement

Loading... Loading...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown openness to former US President Donald Trump‘s suggestions for ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.

What Happened: According to a CNN report on Tuesday, Zelensky, during an interview at the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece, stated that he would “with pleasure” consider Trump’s ideas. This comes amidst reports that Trump if reelected, would advocate for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia involving territorial concessions.

“I haven’t heard that directly from Trump,” Zelensky clarified. Given the chance, he showed interest in discussing Trump’s detailed plans for ending the war.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump Matchup In New Poll Shows Incumbent’s Lead Swelling, But Nearly 25% Of Voters Don’t Want Either As President

Zelensky also disclosed that he had extended an invitation to Trump to visit Ukraine, an invitation that Trump reportedly showed interest in. However, the Trump campaign denied these claims, stating that no such outreach from Zelensky had taken place and that Trump considered it inappropriate to visit Ukraine at this time.

During the forum, Zelensky encouraged allies to be “realists” rather than “pessimists” about Ukraine’s wait for Western weaponry. He reassured that the situation in eastern Ukraine had stabilized and that the country was complying with the conditions set by Western countries for weapon supply.

Zelensky also pointed out Russia’s increased use of aerial bombs and Ukraine’s compliance with Western restrictions on weapon usage. He stressed that Ukraine was not using its own weapons against civilians and that Ukraine produced all weaponry used against Russia.

Why It Matters: Zelensky’s openness to Trump’s peace suggestions comes as a significant development in the ongoing conflict. Earlier this year, Zelensky invited Trump to Kyiv under the unique condition of helping to end the war.

This invitation and Zelensky’s recent statements indicate a shift in his stance towards Trump, who he had previously criticized in 2022 for his positive comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin during the war. The Ukrainian President had then expressed disappointment in Trump’s understanding of Putin’s actions. This evolving dynamic between the two leaders could have significant implications for resolving the conflict.

Read Next: Trump’s Legal Team Subpoenas Stormy Daniels’ Talks With Michael Cohen And Others In Hush Money Case

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.