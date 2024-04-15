President Biden Or Trump Or Journalists? New Poll Reveals Who Republicans Trust More For Ukraine-Russia Conflict Updates

Loading... Loading...

In a recent poll, Republicans have shown a strong preference for former President Donald Trump as their primary source of information on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, over journalists and other government sources.

What Happened: A CBS News/YouGov poll conducted from April 9-12 revealed that 79% of Republicans trust Trump for information on the Ukraine-Russia conflict. This is more than double the 33% of Republicans who trust journalists in the war zone for information.

The Pentagon followed Trump with 60% of the Republican respondents’ trust, while conservative media had 56%. The State Department had the least trust, with only 27% of Republican respondents saying they trust the agency on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The poll also highlighted a significant partisan divide on the issue of sending weapons/military aid to Ukraine. While about three-quarters of Democrats (74%) support sending aid, only 30% of Republicans agree. Independents are evenly split on the matter.

Why It Matters: The poll results underscore the significant influence Trump continues to wield within the Republican Party, particularly on foreign policy matters. In March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán claimed that Trump plans to halt all financial aid to Ukraine if he wins the next U.S. presidential election. This could significantly impact the conflict in the region.

Meanwhile, NATO, for instance, is reportedly considering a $107 billion fund to ensure long-term military support for Ukraine, a move seen as a safeguard against potential disruptions if Trump returns to the White House.

Despite these conflicting views, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown openness to Trump’s suggestions for ending the war in Ukraine, should he be reelected. Zelenskyy also disclosed that he had extended an invitation to Trump to visit Ukraine, an invitation that Trump reportedly showed interest in.

