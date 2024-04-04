Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for his stance on Ukraine funding, calling him a “damn fool.”

What Happened: Greene expressed her discontent with Johnson’s approach to Ukraine funding on Steve Bannon‘s podcast. She conveyed the sentiments of her constituents, who she said were “so angry” with Johnson.

“Everywhere I go in my district, everyone is so angry at Mike Johnson. And one guy said to me like this, he goes, Do they have Mike Johnson’s wife tied up somewhere and have a gun to her head? What is wrong with Mike Johnson? So For Mike Johnson to actually think that his Republican conference supports sending $60 billion to Ukraine, he is a damn fool, Steve. And he’s a liar,” Greene said.

Greene’s comments come at a critical juncture, with Ukraine seeking U.S. support and Johnson attempting to devise a new House plan amid significant GOP discord on the issue. Johnson’s actions could be influenced by Democrats who view Ukraine aid as a condition for supporting the Louisiana Republican. However, if Johnson pursues a more conservative Ukraine package to win over House Republicans, he risks alienating Democrats and hardliners like Greene.

Johnson has been working behind the scenes to formulate a new House plan for Ukraine, which includes granting the U.S. the authority to seize frozen Russian assets and allocate them to Ukraine, imposing new restrictions at the U.S. border, and converting aid to Ukraine into a loan for the country.

Why It Matters: Greene’s criticism of Johnson’s Ukraine policy is not the first time she has publicly opposed his decisions. In March, Greene attempted to remove Johnson as House Speaker, a move that was met with strong disapproval from fellow Republicans.

Greene’s opposition to Johnson’s Ukraine plan is also noteworthy in light of her previous comments on the issue. In 2023, she criticized a proposal to combine U.S. aid to Israel and Ukraine, arguing that the two should not be linked.

More recently, Greene compared Johnson to a Democrat, suggesting that his approach to the Ukraine issue is not in line with Republican values. This latest criticism of Johnson’s Ukraine plan adds to the ongoing tension between the two lawmakers.

