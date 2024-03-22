GOP Berates Marjorie Taylor Greene's Move To Oust House Speaker Mike Jhonson: 'This Isn't Good'

Loading... Loading...

House Republicans have strongly criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for her unexpected attempt to remove Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), warning that it could further divide the already fractured GOP conference.

What Happened: Greene’s motion to vacate resolution, filed on Friday, has sparked outrage among her fellow Republicans, reported The Hill. The resolution was filed as the House was voting on a $1.2 trillion spending bill, which Greene criticized Johnson for.

"Today I filed a motion to vacate after Speaker Johnson has betrayed our conference and broken our rules," Greene stated, adding, "This is basically a warning, and it's time for us to go through the process, take our time, and find a new Speaker of the House that will stand with Republicans and our Republican majority instead of standing with the Democrats."

Greene, who has not set a timeline for the resolution, accused Johnson of betraying the GOP conference and breaking its rules. This move has drawn criticism from both moderate and far-right Republicans.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), a moderate Republican facing a tough re-election, called Greene’s move “idiotic” and warned that it undermines the conservative movement. “It's not only idiotic, but it actually does not do anything to advance the conservative movement. And in fact, it undermines the country, and our majority.”

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus and a friend of Greene, condemned her resolution.

“I consider Marjorie Taylor Greene to be my friend. She's still my friend. But she just made a big mistake,” Higgins said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, adding, “To think that one of our Republican colleagues would call for his ouster right now — it's really, it's abhorrent to me and I oppose it.”

Other Republicans who have previously supported similar motions, such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), have also distanced themselves from Greene’s resolution.

Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), an institutionalist conservative, expressed concern that Greene’s move could further damage the GOP. “This isn't good for the party,” he said. “When I go home, people are tuning out what's going on in the House because of the lack of progress, the chaos that's happening. And I'd like us to get together and work together.”

Why It Matters: Greene’s motion to vacate comes after she voiced her dissatisfaction with Johnson’s leadership amid debates over border security and government spending. She has been a vocal critic of the current Republican majority’s strategy, branding it a “complete failure.”

Johnson’s leadership has also been questioned by others, with former Republican representative Adam Kinzinger expressing skepticism about Johnson’s political astuteness in securing a deal with Democrats to pass Ukraine aid.

Despite the criticism, Johnson has remained resolute. He previously recounted an intense White House meeting where he felt like he was "on an island by [himself]."

